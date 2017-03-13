CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was dismissed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 30, following her instruction to the Justice Department not to defend Trump's immigration-related executive order in court. - LAURIE KAYE DAVIS is executive director managing South Florida at The Commonwealth Institute South Florida, a nonprofit group that provides leadership development, high-level networking and mentoring through content-rich events and programming for business and professional women in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,505,839
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Fair Game
|63,496
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,462
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|14 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|96
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|zazz
|98,361
|Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a...
|Sun
|Geezer
|10
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,269
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC