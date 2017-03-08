Celebrity Equinox has close encounter...

Celebrity Equinox has close encounter with Broward home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Video shot by Broward resident Yasmine Todhunter shows her husband, Bill, waving his arms at the Celebrity Equinox as it appears to come perilously close to their waterfront home at Port Everglades. The celebration was not like the one in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min southern at heart 1,503,864
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 min cpeter1313 313,434
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Black mom 63,481
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,355
News Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08) Mar 7 Pjfordjr 11
Law Offices of George Castrataro Mar 6 Lively lady 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC