Canadian ships were involved in a mas...

Canadian ships were involved in a massive Florida cocaine bust

11 hrs ago

The U.S. Coast Guard says Canadian ships were involved in a massive cocaine bust in international waters over a 26-day period. The agency held a news conference at Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades to discuss the interdiction of approximately 16 tons of cocaine.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

