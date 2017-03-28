Canadian ships were involved in a massive Florida cocaine bust
The U.S. Coast Guard says Canadian ships were involved in a massive cocaine bust in international waters over a 26-day period. The agency held a news conference at Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades to discuss the interdiction of approximately 16 tons of cocaine.
