Broward administrator faces firing after affair

A Broward County school administrator could be fired Tuesday after an investigation found he exploited his position while having an extramarital affair with another district employee. The School Board will decide whether to uphold Superintendent Robert Runcie's recommendation to terminate Israel Canales, who was hired in 1990.

