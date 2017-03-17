Broward administrator faces firing after affair
A Broward County school administrator could be fired Tuesday after an investigation found he exploited his position while having an extramarital affair with another district employee. The School Board will decide whether to uphold Superintendent Robert Runcie's recommendation to terminate Israel Canales, who was hired in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Quirky
|1,507,089
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|valerie
|63,524
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,273
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|313,563
|Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro
|9 hr
|darla
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mar 16
|zazz
|98,364
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC