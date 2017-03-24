Bridge on New River closing again in April

A drawbridge west of Andrews Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale will be closed to marine traffic for several days in April. The Florida East Coast Railway bridge will be closed to boaters on Sunday, April 2, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, and from 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 to 10 a.m. Monday.

