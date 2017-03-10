Blaming claims abuses, property insur...

Blaming claims abuses, property insurers seek steep rate increases in South Florida

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Some of the largest insurance companies in South Florida are seeking rate hikes again, and homeowners are due for some nasty surprises at renewal time. Deerfield Beach-based People's Trust, which insured 54,267 single-family homes in the tricounty region at the end of 2016, is seeking a statewide average 14.5-percent rate hike for multiperil homeowner coverage.

