Bill would protect religious expression in schools
The bill specifies that students in public schools are permitted to engage in prayer and that school personnel are allowed to participate in student-led prayers. The Florida Senate voted 23-13 Thursday to approve the bill over the objections of many Democratic senators, who fear the protections could lead to both the proselytizing and ostracizing of students of different religions.
