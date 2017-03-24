Belgium driver faces terrorism charge
Belgian police have prevented a vehicle ramming incident in Antwerp after a man tried to drive into a busy shopping area at high speed. The authorities said they found a rifle and bladed weapons in the auto after they arrested the suspect on Thursday.
