Belgium driver faces terrorism charge

Belgium driver faces terrorism charge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Belgian police have prevented a vehicle ramming incident in Antwerp after a man tried to drive into a busy shopping area at high speed. The authorities said they found a rifle and bladed weapons in the auto after they arrested the suspect on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min No Surprize 1,509,138
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr John-K 313,666
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,068
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,569
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Fri jpk338 261
News Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat Mar 22 gdavis 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC