Antigua-Barbuda cruise sector on a growth path

16 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Antigua and Barbuda can expect to see steady growth in its cruise ship visitor arrivals over the next two seasons. This was revealed at the recently concluded Seatrade Global Convention in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where one of the hottest topics was the unprecedented level of investment taking place globally over the next ten years and the need for local ports to modernize their facilities and improve the onshore experiences for cruise passengers.

