An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.
A McDonald's employee jumped out his drive-thru window to help an off-duty Florida police officer suffering a medical emergency. Paramedics happened to be in the restaurant and helped revive the woman, who was hospitalized.
