Americans aren't flocking to Cuba

Americans aren't flocking to Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Online

When JetBlue flight 387 took off from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for Cuba Aug. 31--the first commercial flight to the island since 1961--its vapor trail seemed to write history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RetiredProfessional 1,507,459
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr jonjedi 313,585
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Cheech the Conser... 8,059
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,271
Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro Sat darla 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mar 16 zazz 98,364
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC