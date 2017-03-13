Airport shooting suspect is being treated for schizophrenia, defense team says
Esteban Santiago, who turns 27 on Thursday, is being treated for schizophrenia but remains legally competent to stand trial, his lawyers say. Esteban Santiago, who turns 27 on Thursday, is being treated for schizophrenia but remains legally competent to stand trial, his lawyers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,505,458
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 min
|Junket
|313,459
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|2 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|96
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,361
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Fair Game
|63,493
|Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a...
|17 hr
|Geezer
|10
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,269
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC