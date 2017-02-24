After Cafe de Paris closes, the Piano...

After Cafe de Paris closes, the Piano Lady of Las Olas plays on

73-year-old Patrician Zanghi has been playing the piano on and off Las Olas Boulevard for almost 30 years. Patrons were known to stop by the former Caf de Paris in Fort Lauderdale and sit around the piano as Zanghi performed standards, jazz and classics, everything from "rock to Bach," as she described it.

