Acc Global Media features Compassiona...

Acc Global Media features Compassionate Coach Dana Raymond

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

ACC GLOBAL NEWS proudly Features Compassionate Coach Dana Raymond, Founder of Determined Courage on Empowerment & Self Awareness Using a Compassionate Approach Utilizing a Compassion & Sensitive Approach, Compassionate Coach Dana Raymond has the Aptitude to TEACH others to Achieve Incredible SELF AWARENESS & the Capacity to CHANGE." FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Raymond & Determined Courage Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Copout 1,505,162
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,361
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Fair Game 63,493
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... 11 hr Ms Sassy 95
News Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a... 13 hr Geezer 10
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 18 hr cpeter1313 313,457
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,269
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC