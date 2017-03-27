AAA reports Gas Prices Rise in Florida, remain Steady in Georgia and Tennessee
Motorists saw modest movement at the gas pump last week. Gas prices inched higher in Florida, slipped slightly lower in Georgia, and remained the same in Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,509,519
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Mothra
|63,572
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|True Christian-Jew
|313,676
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,369
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|jpk338
|261
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC