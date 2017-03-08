A Day Without a Woman puts focus on a...

A Day Without a Woman puts focus on a the power of the walleta

20 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Rallies and protests planned in Miami and Fort Lauderdale celebrate Wednesday's 110th annual International Women's Day, also tabbed by the Women's March on Washington organizers as A Day Without A Woman . To participate, women were asked to either take the day off from work, whether paid or unpaid labor; avoid shopping unless it's at small, women, minority-owned businesses; or wear red to show support.

