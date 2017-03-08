A Day Without a Woman puts focus on a the power of the walleta
Rallies and protests planned in Miami and Fort Lauderdale celebrate Wednesday's 110th annual International Women's Day, also tabbed by the Women's March on Washington organizers as A Day Without A Woman . To participate, women were asked to either take the day off from work, whether paid or unpaid labor; avoid shopping unless it's at small, women, minority-owned businesses; or wear red to show support.
