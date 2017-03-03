9,000 gallon fuel leak at Port Everglades
Hazardous material crews remained at Port Everglades early Friday to clean up a 9,000-gallon fuel leak that happened after a truck flipped onto its side, officials said. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital after the incident that happened about midnight, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|TRD
|71,415
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,442
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,500,477
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|zach
|313,398
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|zazz
|98,354
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer...
|Wed
|The Questioner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC