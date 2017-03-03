9,000 gallon fuel leak at Port Evergl...

9,000 gallon fuel leak at Port Everglades

Hazardous material crews remained at Port Everglades early Friday to clean up a 9,000-gallon fuel leak that happened after a truck flipped onto its side, officials said. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital after the incident that happened about midnight, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

