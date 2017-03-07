70-year-old South Florida man who hid...

70-year-old South Florida man who hid in Costa Rica sentenced to...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Bruce Levy, 70, formerly of Boca Raton, was sentenced for operating a marijuana grow house in Lake Worth. Authorities said he hid out in Costa Rica after he found out he was under investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Grey Ghost 1,503,294
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,478
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,355
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 21 hr Junket 313,421
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Into The Night 8,044
News Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08) Tue Pjfordjr 11
Law Offices of George Castrataro Mon Lively lady 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC