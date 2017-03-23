3,700 from Trump U. sue to get their ...

3,700 from Trump U. sue to get their money back

Thursday Read more: CNN

Thousands of former enrollees at Trump University are one step closer to getting back at least some of their money. More than 3,700 of them have filed claims as part of last year's $25 million settlement agreed to by President Donald Trump, according to Rachel Jensen, a plaintiff's attorney representing some of the students.

