$150K Maserati stolen during test drive has been found, police chief says
Alexander joked on social media: "Although I think she would make a fine undercover car for @BocaChief [himself], we'll return her to her family soon." Alexander joked on social media: "Although I think she would make a fine undercover car for @BocaChief [himself], we'll return her to her family soon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|southern at heart
|1,499,284
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,402
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|23 hr
|xxx
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC