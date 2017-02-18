Woman hospitalized after car hits her in Deerfield Beach
A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Deerfield Beach on Saturday evening, officials said. The woman was struck while she was walking in the 300 block of Northeast 20th Avenue just north of Hillsboro Boulevard, said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue public information officer Mike Jachles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|39 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,496,327
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|313,341
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,341
|Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07)
|Thu
|Jeanysa
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Feb 16
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08)
|Feb 15
|gomentmule
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC