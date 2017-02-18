Woman hospitalized after car hits her...

Woman hospitalized after car hits her in Deerfield Beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Deerfield Beach on Saturday evening, officials said. The woman was struck while she was walking in the 300 block of Northeast 20th Avenue just north of Hillsboro Boulevard, said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue public information officer Mike Jachles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 39 min VetnorsGate 1,496,327
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr ThomasA 313,341
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr Ize Found 71,374
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr zazz 98,341
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) Thu Jeanysa 111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Feb 16 carmino seranni 63,268
News Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08) Feb 15 gomentmule 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC