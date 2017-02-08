Woman accused of cashing fraudulent c...

Woman accused of cashing fraudulent check

A Fort Lauderdale woman accused of trying to cash a $7,500 check at a bank Monday was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Rose Marie Normann, 24, was charged with uttering a forged instrument and criminal use of personal identification.

