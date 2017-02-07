Why Your Deflated Retirement Dream Might Be God's Open Door
Some of my favorite Seinfeld episodes feature Jerry's visits to see his parents in Del Boca Vista , a fictional south Florida retirement community. In one scene , Jerry reacts to the petty politics and middle-school social dynamics among residents by saying, "These people work and wait their whole lives to move down here, sit in the heat, pretend it's not hot, and enforce these rules."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Joy
|1,490,886
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,332
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Maggie
|26
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC