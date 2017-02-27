Whitey's FBI handler John Connolly seeks parole on murder rap

Former Boston FBI agent John "Zip" Connolly has already had one interview in support of his improbable bid for parole from a 40-year state prison sentence for murder, the Florida Commission on Offender Review confirms. Commission spokeswoman Kelly Corder said the recent preliminary talk will now be followed by the scheduling of a hearing to establish a "presumptive parole release date" and a follow-up interview for Connolly, 76. But he would still have many obstacles to clear before the commission voted either to grant parole, extend his presumptive release date or put him on indefinite suspension status, including a separate "Request for Review" hearing at which opponents of his release could voice their concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.