What's happening around Lake and Sumter today

The Leesburg High girls basketball team takes on Plantation American Heritage for a chance to capture the Class 6A-Region 4 title.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|56 min
|Ize Found
|71,369
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|RiccardoFire
|1,496,041
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,322
|Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07)
|Thu
|Jeanysa
|111
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,340
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08)
|Feb 15
|gomentmule
|4
