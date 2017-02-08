What happened to Anna Nicole Smitha s daughter and the oil tycoona s millions?
In this Oct. 2, 2000 file photo, Anna Nicole Smith, right, smiles as she walks to the courthouse with her attorney Howard K. Stern in Houston. Attorneys in the Anna Nicole Smith drug conspiracy trial are set with final arguments aimed at swaying jurors in reaching a complicated and crucial set of verdicts that will affect two doctors and the deceased model's former boyfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,491,349
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,357
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,168
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,332
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Maggie
|26
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC