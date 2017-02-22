Weekend Watch: SOBEWFF, USpeak, 'Spring Awakening,' Florida Panthers, Smallpools
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns for the 15th year in a row. Events spread from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and include dinners hosted by celebrities and walk-around tastings of the best food in South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Hurricane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,497,320
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|44 min
|Roberto in Hialeah
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|63,305
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|11 hr
|andet1987
|10
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|16 hr
|lollipop
|234
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|TRD
|71,385
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,382
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC