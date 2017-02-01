Video: Woman says she was kicked off Spirit flight in New Orleans...

Video: Woman says she was kicked off ...

20 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

As a Spirit Airlines flight sat on the runway in New Orleans on Monday, a woman was kicked off the flight. The woman, and a witness who said she was in a nearby seat, say it was because her shirt showed too much cleavage.

