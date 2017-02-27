TIA seeing big numbers from Tampa to...
While many other cities have seen a drop in airline ticket sales to Cuba recently, Tampa continues to show a strong market for travel to the island nation. Some experts say Tampa creates the perfect storm for ticket sales between having a sizable population with Cuban heritage and not over booking the number of flights that go to Cuba out of Tampa International Airport.
