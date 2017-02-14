The Desk Phone is Not Done .. Yet

The Desk Phone is Not Done .. Yet

OBIHAI, Grandstream, Yealink, Yeastar and VoIP Supply were just a few of the booths at ITEXPO with desk phones. While many say that the desk phone is over, there are still companies that say Not So Fast! They were pretty much hanging out in Ft Lauderdale last week.

