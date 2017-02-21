The Cure and Vanilla Fudge Drummers Visit Radio-Active Records for Book Signings
This Friday, February 24, Tolhurst will wrap up his book tour promoting his new memoir, Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys , at Fort Lauderdale's Radio-Active Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,497,145
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Rshermr
|63,301
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|lollipop
|234
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,385
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,382
|Broward County court judge demoted -- Elections... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|BDS Mombach
|208
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|zazz
|98,348
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC