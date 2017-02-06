Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mentally Ill Man
There are 1 comment on the Miami New Times story from 20 hrs ago, titled Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mentally Ill Man. In it, Miami New Times reports that:
In 2014, the brother of Marlon Woodstock, a resident of Sunrise in Broward County, called to warn police that the 38-year-old was off his medication and possibly a danger to himself. The case highlights what can go wrong when law-enforcement officers are not properly trained to deal with people in the midst of psychotic episodes.
Let's automatically always blame Police.....
