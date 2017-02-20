Sunday broke a record high temperature, here's why
Sunday's daytime high reached reached a searing 88 degrees, a temperature more suitable for June than February and a full 11 degrees above normal. It also broke a 2012 record of 87 degrees and surprised forecasters who early in the morning had expected something closer to 83 degrees.
