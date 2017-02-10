Subject of film on Florida stripping felons of voting rights gets a big surprise
Three months after being featured in a Florida Center for Investigative Reporting documentary short about voter disenfranchisement, Roderick Kemp of Fort Lauderdale received a letter from Florida's Office of Executive Clemency. Kemp, 60, figured the letter was just to acknowledge receipt of his application to have his voting rights restored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Julia
|1,492,283
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|6 hr
|Zeffro
|3
|Angelina Jolie Continues To Snub Her Father Jon... (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|KEEPITREAL
|170
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|zazz
|98,333
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 7
|silly rabbit
|313,268
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC