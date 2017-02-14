Spirit A319 at Fort Lauderdale on Feb...

Spirit A319 at Fort Lauderdale on Feb 13th 2017, bird strike

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A319-100, registration N526NK performing flight NK-153 from Fort Lauderdale,FL to San Salvador , departed Fort Lauderdale's runway 28L and was climbing through FL310 when the crew stopped the climb and decided to return to Fort Lauderdale advising no assistance was needed. The aircraft landed safely on Fort Lauderdale's runway 28R about 50 minutes after departure.

