SOBEWFF 2017: Drink Fort Lauderdale and the Art of Tiki Are Friday-Night Bacchanals
The time machine-inspired cocktail party is one of the latest to be added to the festival's expanding Broward County lineup. It will be held at FATVillage, a quiet artists' enclave just north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,496,219
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 min
|ThomasA
|313,341
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,341
|Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07)
|Thu
|Jeanysa
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08)
|Feb 15
|gomentmule
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC