Smash-and-grab thieves storm jewelry store; one in custody police say

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The security cameras inside a business at the Coral Ridge Mall were rolling when thieves stormed in and smashed display cases before getting away with high-end jewelry that owner Nouri Hassan estimates was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The robbery happened at Nouri's Hallmark Shop, located at 3200 Federal Highway at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

