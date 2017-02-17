Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 20, 2017
Justin Elshire has been named senior relationship manager of middle market banking in South Florida at TD Bank , based in Fort Lauderdale. Most recently, he was a senior vice president, corporate banker for Associated Bank.
