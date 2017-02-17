Senior-level hires and promotions for...

Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 20, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Justin Elshire has been named senior relationship manager of middle market banking in South Florida at TD Bank , based in Fort Lauderdale. Most recently, he was a senior vice president, corporate banker for Associated Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,496,822
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min DemoHater 63,281
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 40 min zazz 98,344
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 313,380
Psychiatric Hospital chain busted for frauds 15 hr Again 2
This is a test 15 hr Funny 1
News Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental... 15 hr Again 3
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC