Scandals Saloon Celebrates It's 5th Anniversary
Scandals Saloon is one of the most successful bars/clubs in the history of Fort Lauderdale gay nightlife and the most successful country western bar in the state of Florida. As they approach their 5th anniversary I thought I would sit down with the owners Ken Kelley and Lloyd Pagels as well as the managers Howard Merritt and Craig Cannan and discuss their history and the secrets to their success.
