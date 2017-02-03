Richard Knight, Appellant, v. State of Florida, Appellee. Richard Knight, Petitioner,
Neal Andre Dupree, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Southern Region, Todd Gerald Scher, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Southern Region, and Jessica Leigh Houston, Staff Attorney, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Appellant/Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida, and Lisa-Marie Krause Lerner, Assistant Attorney General, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Appellee/Respondent Richard Knight appeals an order of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court in and for Broward County denying his motion to vacate his sentence of death filed under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851. Knight also petitions this Court for a writ of habeas corpus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|1,489,596
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,110
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,341
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Maggie
|26
|Does anyone know an Ashley Martin
|6 hr
|Seeking
|1
|Seeking
|6 hr
|Seeking
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC