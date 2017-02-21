Resiles escape accomplice pleads guilty
Walter Morris Hart III, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Keema Gooding, 20. Walter Hart, one of eight accomplices charged with helping murder suspect Dayonte Resiles escape from a Broward courtroom last summer, pleaded guilty Tuesday in exchange for a four-year prison sentence. Hart, 23, also pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the April 2013 stabbing death of Keema Gooding.
