Remains found in Pompano Beach were those of woman, 54
Human remains found in a wooded Pompano Beach area Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 are those of Theresa Anne Seavey, 54, of Fort Lauderdale, investigators announced one week after the discovery. Human remains found in a wooded Pompano Beach area Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 are those of Theresa Anne Seavey, 54, of Fort Lauderdale, investigators announced one week after the discovery.
