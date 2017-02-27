Rats drop in on 15 South Florida rest...

Rats drop in on 15 South Florida restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Rats picked a diverse lot of restaurants to visit in the last 30 days, judging from the 11 Miami-Dade and four Broward establishments cited by state inspectors for rodent activity. They like chain pizza , chain fast-food hamburgers , cheesesteak , Greek .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,499,460
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 58 min rshermr 8,029
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,351
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ize Found 71,402
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr rshermr 63,417
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Tue xxx 6
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,393
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC