Ralph Pagano Opens Naked Crab With Mermaids, Seafood, and Tiki Drinks
Miami chef and restauranteur Ralph Pagano says his new Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Naked Crab Seafood Kitchen, will have one thing no one else in the area can offer: mermaids. "There's a lot of things that make this concept unique, but I don't think anyone else has a tiki, steakhouse, cocktail bar with a live mermaid show," Pagano says.
