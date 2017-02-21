Q&A: John Tanzella, President and CEO of IGLTA
It is a well-documented statistic that gay men and lesbians travel more widely than their straight counterparts. We also tend to venture out to far-flung places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,496,778
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Julia
|63,292
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,378
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,345
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|313,381
|Psychiatric Hospital chain busted for frauds
|Mon
|Again
|2
|This is a test
|Mon
|Funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC