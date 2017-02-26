Pride Fort Lauderdale kicks off Sunda...

Pride Fort Lauderdale kicks off Sunday on beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Up to 25,000 people are expected Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park for the 40th annual Pride Fort Lauderdale celebration, according to organizers. The weather should be ideal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Copout 1,497,986
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,395
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr ThomasA 313,386
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr TRD 71,396
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 15 hr zazz 98,348
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... 20 hr Second Amendment ... 3
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 22 hr Darren Jones 5
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC