PolitiFact Florida: Richard Corcoran's claim about mass shootings and gun-free zones
In the wake of mass shootings at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and at the Fort Lauderdale airport, Florida lawmakers are expected to act on a series of bills to expand where people can carry their guns. The bills would allow concealed-carry permit holders to carry their guns in airports, schools, police stations and polling places, and on college campuses.
