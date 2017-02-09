Plantation man says Uber driver robbed him, police say
A Plantation man told police he was burglarized after a woman who drives for Uber brought him home from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The missing property includes a handgun that was taken from beneath the man's mattress; a miniature digital video camera; a wallet with cash and a safe, all valued at $1,260, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|10 min
|Julius
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|63,174
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Gay Ghost
|1,491,727
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|TRD
|71,357
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,332
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 7
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Feb 6
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC