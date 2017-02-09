Plantation man says Uber driver robbe...

Plantation man says Uber driver robbed him, police say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Plantation man told police he was burglarized after a woman who drives for Uber brought him home from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The missing property includes a handgun that was taken from beneath the man's mattress; a miniature digital video camera; a wallet with cash and a safe, all valued at $1,260, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 10 min Julius 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 54 min Cheech the Conser... 63,174
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Gay Ghost 1,491,727
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 hr TRD 71,357
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,332
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
News Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental... Feb 6 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC