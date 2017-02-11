Photo Flash: Disney's Little Mermaid Set to Dazzle at Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale
A spectacular new production of Disney's The Little Mermaid kicks off at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 for a limited two week run. Featuring the critically acclaimed work of Director Glenn Casale, this beloved tale of a young mermaid's coming-of-age adventure is told like never before.
