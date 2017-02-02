Phony caretaker battered Lauderdale w...

Phony caretaker battered Lauderdale woman, plied her with vodka to keep her bedridden, police allege

To the disabled Fort Lauderdale woman seeking help for a host of problems, including alcoholism, neighbor Wayne Adam Richards at first seemed like the answer to a prayer. As part of an agreement to share an apartment with the woman, Richards promised to do the cooking and the laundry, pick up her medications and help her quit drinking, authorities said.

